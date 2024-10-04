'Lucky escape' after rockfall in Central gorge

A car is prepared to be towed after being hit by falling rocks this morning. PHOTO: RUBY SHW

Motorists had a lucky escape after narrowly avoiding rockfall in the Cromwell-Clyde gorge this morning.

Rocks fell from the hillside above the road about 10.30am today, hitting the nose and side of a vehicle with three occupants, causing airbags to deploy.

Senior Sergant Clint Wright, of Alexandra, said the people involved were "extremely lucky".

They were getting medical checks.

Wet weather is causing rocks to become loose and fall to the roadside. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The car was badly damaged in the front. PHOTO SUPPLIED

Snr Sgt Wright thanked members of the public who got to the scene before emergency services arrived, helping to clear the road and keeping traffic flowing smoothly.

Persistent rain today was making driving conditions challenging.

"Conditions are making some of the rocks in the gorges loose," Snr Sgt Wright said.

There was risk of further rockfall and motorists should drive to conditions if travelling on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the the Central Otago District Council advised people to stay at home "especially those in and around the Maniototo area".