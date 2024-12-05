Man charged after serious assault in Alexandra

A man has been charged after an aggravated burglary in Alexandra left two people injured, police say.

Senior Sergeant Clint Wright, Area Response Manager, Central Otago, said officers were called to a property in Ashworth St just after 12am on Wednesday after a report of a man known to the occupants entering the house and assaulting two people.

One of the victims was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

The second person received minor injuries.

Snr Sgt Wright said a a 52-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon in relation to the incident.

He has been charged with burglary with a weapon and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was due to appear in Queenstown District Court today.

"We acknowledge this would have been an incredibly distressing incident for those involved, and we want to thank the Alexandra community for their help to ensure the quick arrest of the offender without incident, Snr Sgt Wright said.

As the matter was now before the courts, police would not comment further.