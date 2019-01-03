Man dies after car hits tree near Alexandra

Emergency services were called to a crash near Alexandra this afternoon. Photo: Pam Jones

A 79-year-old man is dead after his car hit a tree near Alexandra, in Central Otago, this afternoon.

Emergency services were called about 2.30pm after reports of the crash in Galloway Rd, near the intersection of Fisher Lane in Springvale.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was believed to have occurred after the man suffered a medical event.

The man, described by police as a local, was trapped for a time and died at the scene.

Galloway Rd was closed for a time but traffic is now being cleared through one lane.