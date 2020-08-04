Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Man seriously hurt in crash near Cromwell

    By Jared Morgan
    A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Cromwell this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the scene - on State Highway 6 near the intersection with Lowburn Valley Rd - about 6.25am, a police spokeswoman said .

    All occupants were out of the vehicles upon arrival with the exception of the injured man, she said.

    Traffic management remained in place until the road was cleared at 8.19am.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the Cromwell Volunteer Fire Brigade attended and found no one trapped in the vehicles, but the injured man remained in his vehicle while St John paramedics stabilised his condition.

    He was taken by rescue helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.

