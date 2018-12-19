News on Eden Hore collection promised for new year

Sanchia Jacobs

Progress made by a group considering the future of Alexandra's Eden Hore fashion collection has been questioned by a Central Otago district councillor.

But council chief executive Sanchia Jacobs has assured councillors ''work has been done'' with the collection and an update will presented to council in the new year.

Cr Nigel McKinlay questioned a status report on the Eden Hore collection at last week's council community services committee meeting, noting the report had no update and there had been ''15 months of continued and loud silence'' from the Eden Hore steering group.

The group of seven will make recommendations to the council about what to do with the collection of New Zealand 1970s avant-garde fashion amassed by Mr Hore, a Naseby farmer. Mr Hore died in 1997 and the council bought the collection from Mr Hore's nephew for $40,000 in 2013.

Mr McKinlay said there had been ''no progress'' on the steering group's brief to use the collection to benefit Central Otago, ''and I'm just concerned that this council is hearing nothing back in terms of progress, intentions, reports - anything''.

Ms Jacobs apologised for the lack of update but said ''work has been done around the collection'' and said an update would be provided to the council in the new year.

The steering group has received $38,000 of council funding for its work.

The garments are at this stage being stored at Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery, in Alexandra.

