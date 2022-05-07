Over $30K in grants approved

More than $30,000 in community and promotions grants were approved by the Vincent Community Board on Tuesday.

Grants approved included future-proofing and upgrading the Galloway Hall, funding for children’s entertainment at the Central Otago A&P show, a karearea sculpture to mark the entrance to Clyde and signage for proposed "Badlands" cycle trails leading off private land to the Roxburgh Gorge Cycle Trail.

Central Otago District Council (CODC) community development adviser Rebecca Williams said annually, there was $120,000 to distribute in the Vincent community grants scheme and $41,750 to distribute in the promotions grants scheme.

One community grant application had been received in the current round requesting a total of $5000 from $5860 to distribute.

That application, from the Galloway and Springvale Hall Society for the replacement of entrance doors, insulation upgrade and new bore pump at the Galloway Hall was approved in full by the board.

All applications were for events in the 2022-23 financial year but were able to be committed to in the 2021-22 financial year.

There was $35,250 to distribute in the 2021-22 financial year and $6250 left to distribute for the 2022-23 financial year.

Based on CODC staff assessments the board approved $3000 for the Central Otago A&P Association.

The association had applied for $7500.

Historic Clyde had $20,000 approved for the commission of its 5.5m-high sculpture of a karearea, or New Zealand native falcon.

A total of $3130 was granted to Badlands/Neil Gellatly for signage on cycle trails he has been constructing for public use on 14ha of his 18ha property off Butchers Point Rd. Mr Gellatly’s application was for $4930.