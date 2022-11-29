Personnel, role changes at tourism body

Tourism Central Otago’s Group Manager Community Vision, Dylan Rushbrook (left), and Head of Destination, Antz Longman, beside the Mata-Au (Clutha River). PHOTO: JAMES JUBB

There have been personnel and role changes at Tourism Central Otago guided by the recently released Central Otago Destination Management Plan.

The plan’s aim is to ensure intergenerational changes in values and aspirations are built into the planning process over a 50-year timeframe.

It outlines how tourism needs to be developed and managed in a way that protects the things that matter most to the communities of the region and some of these things are non-negotiable — the wide-open spaces, the essential character of small towns, the place of mana whenua and the freedoms residents enjoy and that they are willing to share with visitors.

As part of the change in direction, destination development and marketing manager Antz Longman took up a new role as head of destination on November 21. This replaces the general manager tourism role.

Dylan Rushbrook retained oversight of the tourism team within his new role of group manager community vision as part of a new-look executive leadership team at the Central Otago District Council (CODC).

He picked up a wider strategic portfolio of community-focused activities within the council.

"I am excited about the future of tourism and for our communities here in Central Otago with Antz taking up this exciting newly defined role to lead our tourism team and the activation of the destination management plan priorities," Mr Rushbrook said.

Five appointments to a new destination advisory board were confirmed last week, with three roles yet to be appointed.

The board members are Tara Druce, director of business growth and sustainability for Business South and a ministerial appointee to the Otago Conservation Board; Chris Roberts, who was chief executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa from 2014 to 2022, and held executive roles with Tourism New Zealand, New Zealand Oil & Gas Ltd and Transpower; Shayne Forrest, an existing Central Otago Tourism Advisory Board member and general manager of tourism at Hobbiton Movie Set; Mark Frood, the current Central Otago Tourism Advisory Board chairman, acting general manager tourism and events at Great South and a board member of Eat New Zealand; and Tamah Alley, a second-term councillor at the CODC.

The three roles yet to be appointed are a co-opted seat for a Kai Tahu representative, a Central Otago tourism operator-owner or manager and a youth seat (18-30 years old).

In the future, an intern role will be established to provide experience for a secondary school pupil studying tourism.

The first meeting of the new board will take place in early 2023, when the existing Tourism Advisory Board is disestablished.

