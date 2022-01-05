Pets, gig part of holiday trips

(From left) Corey Edwards, Roger Quint, Murray Spiers, Tony Thompson and Aaron Scott find camping at Bannockburn strikes the right note. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT

Human campers need vaccine passes but their pets are more than welcome at the Bannockburn Domain Camping Ground, in Central Otago.

Camp manager Jane Scott said the campsite was fully booked over Christmas and well into the new year, and many people returned every year.

Typical of those were Ian and Lynn Clearwater, of Mosgiel, who had been staying at the camp as a couple with their past and present dogs for about 18 years.

Ian, who had been staying even longer, said they enjoyed the camp’s central location, they had family close by and the campsite allowed dogs.

Lyn Clearwater has been travelling to the Bannockburn Domain Camping Ground with her husband, Ian, and their past and present dogs for about 18 years. The current four dogs are (from left) Marble, Sonace, Ransom and Storm. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT

"We can spend Christmas with all our family," he said.

A group from Christchurch that numbered 22 friends, although two hailed from Rolleston, included a five-piece "garage band" — the Muztones — who planned to give a free concert. Some of them had stayed at the campsite the previous year and they returned with a bigger contingent for New Year 2022.

Several had ridden the Dunstan Trail between Cromwell and Clyde, and they said they were attracted by the warm weather and great scenery.

A young Dunedin family staying in Bannockburn for the first time were making new friends and enjoying the weather.

About 5km southwest of Cromwell, over a bridge which crosses the Kawarau River, there is a sign: Welcome to Bannockburn — Heart of the Desert. The small historic town was established in 1858, during the gold rush. After the gold was gone, Bannockburn managed to avoid becoming a ghost town due to its myriad attractions. Only seven minutes from Bannockburn lies the Cairnmuir camping ground, on the ‘‘doorstep of the lake’’. Each year, visitors flock to the area. PHOTO: STEPHEN JACQUIERY

David Dam watched his daughter Aisha on a seesaw with her friend while her two brothers rode bikes and played elsewhere.

"The kids have been riding around, we’ve been having barbecues — all the classic things," he said.

