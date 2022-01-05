Pets, gig part of holiday trips

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Camp manager Jane Scott said the campsite was fully booked over Christmas and well into the new year, and many people returned every year.
Typical of those were Ian and Lynn Clearwater, of Mosgiel, who had been staying at the camp as a couple with their past and present dogs for about 18 years.
Ian, who had been staying even longer, said they enjoyed the camp’s central location, they had family close by and the campsite allowed dogs.
A group from Christchurch that numbered 22 friends, although two hailed from Rolleston, included a five-piece "garage band" — the Muztones — who planned to give a free concert. Some of them had stayed at the campsite the previous year and they returned with a bigger contingent for New Year 2022.
Several had ridden the Dunstan Trail between Cromwell and Clyde, and they said they were attracted by the warm weather and great scenery.
A young Dunedin family staying in Bannockburn for the first time were making new friends and enjoying the weather.
"The kids have been riding around, we’ve been having barbecues — all the classic things," he said.