Repeated power outages causing problems

Power outages in Bannockburn on consecutive weekends have caused unexpected problems for businesses.

Residents have confirmed power outages "lasting three to four hours" in the area, on February 23 and again last Saturday.

Aurora Energy supplies electricity to the Central Otago region.

The two hospitality establishments in Bannockburn Rd were affected on both days.

The Black Rabbit cafe had to close temporarily on both afternoons, losing a night of dinner reservations last Saturday, after being informed the power would not be restored until "around 7pm".

The cafe reopened when the power was restored at 5.30pm.

Black Rabbit co-owner Jimmy Fairweather said Aurora "didn't really care" when inquiries were made during the outage.

"We're losing customers and we were told we needed to get a back-up generator for future outages.

"They never clarify anything, or keep you informed or update their website quick enough."

A Bannockburn Hotel manager, who did not wish to be named, confirmed the business had procedures in place.

"If the outage becomes too long, we have to start questioning the bookings we have in place for the evening."

"We are out in the country, so it is not to be unexpected."

Mt Difficulty Wines in Bannockburn and Cromwell's Highlands Motorsport Park had also been affected.

Aurora Energy customer engagement general manager Sian Sutton said a "bird strike on the line" was the reason for the outage last Saturday and an overhead line fault caused the previous week's outage.

Ms Sutton said she was concerned businesses and residents were not able to access information at the time of the outage.

"We are exploring opportunities for improving after-hours information on outages."