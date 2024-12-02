Restricted fire season begins for parts of Otago

Central Otago and Upper Waitaki have entered their restricted fire seasons. Photo: Getty Images

Central Otago and Upper Waitaki have moved into a restricted fire season.

This means people now need a permit to light an outdoor fire.

Fire and Emergency community risk manager James Knapp said vegetation was starting to dry out, increasing the fire risk.

"While spring rains have left most parts of Otago looking lush, the fire risk is already trending upward and we're expecting generally dry to very dry conditions in December," he said.

"People can be easily caught out when lighting fires, with fire moving through what appears to be green grass but is actually dry underneath. Recent vegetation fires show that grass ignites easily and fire spreads through it quickly," he said.

"The vegetation in Central Otago and the Upper Waitaki is dominated by grass and scrub, which have higher fire danger levels over the summer months. Scrub tends to carry the highest fire danger rating of all the vegetation types."

People could apply for a permit online, and there was also information and advice about how to light fires safely.

Knapp urged residents and visitors to Otago to help keep the region free from preventable fires.

"We know people are getting ready for the holiday season, and that can mean burning garden rubbish and firing up the barbecue. But we also know that Otago people are aware of increasing incidences of wildfires, and support our safety measures at this time of year," he said.