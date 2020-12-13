Sunday, 13 December 2020

Serious crash in Roxburgh

    By Emma Perry
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Traffic management at Millers Flat following the crash on SH8. Photo: Supplied
    Traffic management at Millers Flat following the crash on SH8. Photo: Supplied
    Two people are injured, one critically, after a crash on State Highway 8 in Roxburgh this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene on Scotland St, between Smith St and Grovers Hill Rd, about 5.02pm.

    Two people were injured in the two car crash, one moderately and one critically.

    A rescue helicopter had taken two people to Dunedin Hospital, she said.

    Traffic was being diverted off the state highway and the serious crash unit were on their way, she said.

    Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter