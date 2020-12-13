Serious crash in Roxburgh

Traffic management at Millers Flat following the crash on SH8. Photo: Supplied

Two people are injured, one critically, after a crash on State Highway 8 in Roxburgh this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene on Scotland St, between Smith St and Grovers Hill Rd, about 5.02pm.

Two people were injured in the two car crash, one moderately and one critically.

A rescue helicopter had taken two people to Dunedin Hospital, she said.

Traffic was being diverted off the state highway and the serious crash unit were on their way, she said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.