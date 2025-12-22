Temporary crossing for heavy vehicles

Contractors put the finishing touches on the temporary Bailey bridge that will provide a crucial crossing between Rivers St and Graveyard Gully Rd over the Manuherikia River. PHOTO: ELLA JENKINS

A temporary bridge spanning the Manuherikia River in Alexandra will provide a "crucial crossing" for heavy vehicles, the council says.

A Central Otago District Council spokesperson said the bridge, which opened last Thursday, would provide a "crucial crossing" over the river between Rivers St and Graveyard Gully Rd.

The bridge would allow trucks that could not use the Little Valley Rd bridge due to weight restrictions and upcoming bridge repair work to cross the river.

The spokesperson also said there had been a change to the construction timeframe of the Little Valley Rd bridge refurbishment "due to issues in the supply chain".

"Our contractor is currently experiencing delays in the supply of hardwood timber due to geopolitical issues affecting the supply chain."

The project was now expected to begin in early March.

"Our contractor is working to optimise the construction programme, with completion still targeted for mid-2026."

The Little Valley Rd bridge would close from early March to allow the timber deck and beams to be replaced.

It would remain open and available for use for suitable heavy vehicles, light vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists until construction began, the spokesperson said.

The temporary cycling and pedestrian accessway to be built on the Little Valley Rd bridge and the Shaky Bridge footbridge would offer safe ways for people to get across the Manuherikia River.

The temporary bridge was suitable for vehicles, including class 1 heavy vehicles, but has no facility for pedestrian access.

The bridge would remain in place for the duration of the project, the spokesperson said. — Allied Media