'They're struggling': The 3300 Ni-Vanuatu in New Zealand

Vanuatu seasonal workers check into a hotel in Nadi to await the resumption of commercial airline services to Port Vila. Photo: RNZ Pacific

While search and rescue crews including a specialist New Zealand team continue to scour rubble in the Vanuatu capital Port Vila, back in Aotearoa, a number of Ni-Vanuatu are working in horticulture or viticulture seasonal jobs.

There are 57 at Cromwell vineyard Grape Vision, and owner James Dicey told RNZ they had been struggling.

"They're putting a bright face on things, but they're struggling," Dicey said.

"We've just had our Christmas do and got sung some lovely Christmas carols by them. But when you talk to them one-on-one, soon the reality of the situation, and not being home, and dealing with or helping dealing with the situation back home starts to show."

Communication remained patchy, but Dicey said most of his team had been able to contact their families and confirm they were safe.

"At this stage, it doesn't look like there's any injuries to people in my immediate team, which we're all very grateful for."

"Their view is actually it's better to be working. It's better to be in New Zealand, sending money home. There's lots of people back home that can help. And the biggest help that they can do for their families and their communities is continue to earn cash and send it back."

James Dicey Photo: Eva Corlett

Dicey said New Zealand was a significant partner for Vanuatu. "One of the largest export earners for Vanuatu is the seasonal labour."

"So it makes a significant difference having the guys come over here. It makes a significant difference to them personally and to our communities. They're a really valued part of not only our team, but the broader community."

There are currently 3300 Ni-Vanuatu in New Zealand, but 384 with visas due to expire by 31 December, Dicey added. He said 87 were currently stuck in Fiji at the moment.

'Dire need' for essentials like water

Back in Vanuatu, Save The Children acting country director Lavinia Mahit told Checkpoint there was still a lack of essential services.

"Things like water is very much a dire need... Some places have power returning, but not 100 percent yet."

However, Mahit said the community was helping each other.

"Vanuatu is a very communal-based country and community. We tend to help each other out when in need.

"And so if one community or one household doesn't have water, they'll look to a community, or church, or school.

"Everyone's really helping each other out in terms of water and also food. And it's just how we get by.

A vehicle is trapped beneath a collapsed building following Tuesday's strong earthquake in Port Vila. Image: Jeremy Ellison/social media/ via Reuters

"There's still smiles on people's faces. There's still jokes that are being cracked when people are lining up to get food or even fuel at the fuel station. So we're all helping each other. And it stems back to that culture that we have."

Mahit said the immediate focus was to continue to put children's needs at the centre of response.

She said many were traumatised from the earthquake.

Help from New Zealand

Multiple Royal New Zealand Air Force flights to Vanuatu this week have delivered emergency responders and tonnes of search and rescue equipment and aid, while 93 New Zealanders and approved foreign nationals have been evacuated.

Another evacuation flight is being planned for Saturday and the aircraft will also deliver more humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies as part of New Zealand's support to Vanuatu following Tuesday's 7.3-magnitude earthquake.

Photo: NZ Defence Force

Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Major General Rob Krushka said the New Zealand Defence Force had been working closely with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) officials and partners in Vanuatu to deliver the support requested.

"As always, we are ready to provide all available resources to help our friends in the Pacific," Major General Krushka said.

On Thursday, RNZAF P-8A Poseidon, Boeing 757, C-130J and C-130H Hercules aircraft were all involved in the response.

After delivering more than seven tonnes of aid, the Boeing 757 arrived in Auckland last night carrying 93 passengers, most of whom were New Zealanders and their families. Twelve approved foreign nationals were also on board.

The Defence Force had medical staff available for evacuees in Vanuatu, and the aircraft had food, child safety harnesses and personal products for families for the flight home.

However, RNZAF aircraft continue to be on standby, Air Component Commander, Air Commodore Andy Scott said.

There were no requests for flights on Friday, with the focus being on delivering more humanitarian assistance supplies tomorrow ahead of further evacuations.

Urban Search and Rescue personnel, plus NZ police, Ministry of Health, National Emergency and Management Agency staff and MFAT consular staff, plus more than 15 tonnes of search and rescue equipment and aid supplies, were taken to Vanuatu on RNZAF aircraft on Thursday.

Poseidon crew also conducted a second surveillance flight to provide further assessments of damage, including flying over outlying areas to inform understanding of the impact of the earthquake outside of Port Vila.

"RNZAF personnel are pulling out all the stops to deliver support to Vanuatu," Air Commodore Scott said.

"Aircraft were flying as soon as aid supplies and equipment arrived at Whenuapai and could be packaged up. We have been using multiple aircraft types to provide support, and are extremely proud to be able to support our Pacific neighbours when they need our help."

The New Zealand Red Cross is also deploying two International Delegates to assist Vanuatu Red Cross.

The delegates are experienced members of New Zealand Red Cross's information technology and telecommunications (IT&T) Emergency Response Unit and will provide critical technical support, including equipment like satellite phones and a second Starlink device, to help coordinate the earthquake response.

The delegates and their equipment will travel to Vanuatu on a New Zealand Defence Force flight to support the Vanuatu Red Cross team in strengthening their emergency communications systems.