'Total coincidence': Significant Central Otago properties for sale at same time

The Oturehua Railway Hotel, built in the 1800s, is a popular haunt for those riding the Otago Central Rail Trail. Photo: Supplied

Several historic and significant properties in the heart of a small village of about 110 people that is a popular halfway point on the Otago Central Rail Trail are for sale.

Oturehua’s historic hotel, its iconic general store with the rights to the local post run, as well as various accommodation offerings have all been put on the market at the same as their owners look to retire.

PGG Wrightson listing agent Sally Taylor said it was a “total coincidence” that both owners were selling at the same time, but gave buyers the chance to bring fresh ideas to the village which benefits from tourists riding through as part of the rail trail.

The Oturehua Railway Hotel is the only pub in the village and the meeting place for locals and those riding the rail trail. Photo: Supplied

It is also a stop-off on the highly recognised National Tourism Map-Central Otago touring route and home to the famous “Bonspiel” outdoor curling event.

The Oturehua Railway Hotel, built in the 1800s, is the home of the village’s only pub and restaurant and is being sold for $749,000 plus GST for the business, land and buildings.

The new owners can live onsite in the three-bedroom residence at 3352 Ida Valley-Omakau Road and rent out the self-contained one-bedroom guest accommodation to people passing through.

The hotel is the meeting hub for locals, farmers and contractors, as well as being popular with tourists staying in the various accommodation around the area and wanting an evening meal.

A self-contained one-bedroom cottage is available for guest accommodation. Photo: Supplied

“There’s always bikes and things outside there and it’s pretty popular especially as there’s not much around there for the evening side of things, so they get a lot of bookings for the evening meals.”

On the opposite side of the road from the pub, the original 1899 Gilchrist three-bedroom family home with adjoining bed and breakfast accommodation sleeping six people is also looking for a new owner.

The sale includes the NZ Post Contract and the general store businesses that are run out of the neighbouring property, which along with the memorabilia from yesteryear on display is leased from the community. The shop sells a wide range of items including food, coffee and souvenirs.

The store also has standing orders from locals outside of the town to deliver milk and bread to them every week.

Gilchrist house and adjoining two-bedroom visitor accommodation that sleeps six is for sale. Photo: Supplied

Taylor said the properties could be bought by individuals or a larger family wanting to run both businesses. There had so far been interest from people living in Auckland and even Australia looking to come home and buy a business.

The hotel last changed hands in 2009 and the general store was last sold in 2014, according to property records.

The Gilchrist General store and NZ Post contract businesses, which are run from a neighbouring building leased from the community, are part of the Gilchrist house sale. Photo: Supplied

Taylor said they were the only pub and shop in the town, although Hannah’s Cafe at Hayes Engineering Works & Homestead Cafe on the outskirts of town was open during the summer months.

Just a few doors up, at 3367 Ida Valley-Omakau Road, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom character house which is run as an Airbnb and is also for sale for $510,000 due to the owners having a change in circumstance.

Some bare land sections ranging from 3.58ha to 20.33ha are also available.

The town, which is 40km from Alexandra, has become a popular choice with artists and writers, she said, and a number have moved down from the North Island to the village or neighbouring area.

“It’s quite a picturesque little village.”

- By Nikki Preston, OneRoof