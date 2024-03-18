Trekkers tick off stage of bucket-list ride

They call it "Before I Am 80".

It’s a bucket-list trip for a bunch of horse-loving folk who are riding the length of the South Island, through the back country, in stages. The title has been extended a little to include Alexandra’s Bob McKay, part of the back-up crew, who turned 80 earlier this month.

The ride was the brainchild of April Hill and Pete Knowler, who, while having a yarn and a few drinks one night, were discussing what was on their bucket list to do with their horses.

Trail boss Gandy Burrows.

Ms Hill, of North Otago, commented how she would love to ride the length of the South Island, while Mr Knowler, of Waimumu, near Gore, pricked up his ears and said he had it on his list, too.

Last year, the group rode from Slope Point to Galloway. In the past week they have ridden from Galloway to Twizel, and the plan was to reach Farewell Spit in four years.

Despite being chased by seals on a beach, there had been no mishaps on the latest expedition, just lots of laughs and fun and a few beers, Ms Hill said.

Her partner Gandy Burrows, back in familiar territory, was trail boss for the week but the title did not really matter "because no bugger listens to you", he said.

It was a family affair for the Knowler family as Mr Knowler’s wife Wendy was the chief cook — serving up everything from freshly stewed apricots and muesli for breakfast, wraps for lunch and roast mutton and silverside for dinner — helped by daughter Allyson, while their son Jak, 28, was the youngest rider.

The oldest rider was Gavin Brownlie, 75, of Raetihi, riding his pretty mare Jazz, who he reckoned was both the fastest and best-looking horse on the trek.

A veteran of about 11 Otago Goldfields Cavalcades, he enjoyed the good riding in the South Island, as there was not the public land in the North Island to ride on, the challenge of the Before I Am 80 ride, staying at different stations and meeting farmers, and the scenery.

Riders on the Galloway to Twizel leg of a horse trek through the South Island head for the Ahuriri Valley after leaving their overnight base at Longslip Station in the Lindis Pass last week. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"I was going to say it’s good company but they are pretty dodgy, most of them", he quipped.

He upstaged his good mate Carol Rickards, 73, of Marton, this year for the title of oldest rider. She completed the recent cavalcade and stayed on to complete the latest ride. She had no plans to hang up her halter.

"If you retire, you get old. I wouldn’t miss it for quids", he said.

sally.rae@odt.co.nz