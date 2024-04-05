Trust grants $30,000 towards new pump track

A new pump track in Alexandra has been given a boost thanks to the Central Lakes Trust.

In its final funding round for the 2023-24 financial year, CLT granted Mountain Bikers of Alexandra $30,000 towards the creation of the pump track at the Alexandra bike park.

Mountain Bikers of Alexandra committee member Craig Ross said a pump track was a great way for riders to improve technical skills.

"Unlike a regular bike track, you build up speed by using the rollers and banked turns on the track, not by pedalling," he said.

Pump tracks are not limited to mountainbikers but can also be ridden with any type of bicycle as well as skateboards, scooters, inline skates and other sports equipment with wheels and rollers, making it an asset for a wide array of users.

"Adding the pump track to the existing facilities at the bike park will create a real community asset not only for locals but also visitors to the area," Mr Ross said.

The pump track is one of 10 grants approved by CLT last month, with the trust giving $741,495 to charitable causes.

Also benefiting from the CLT’s latest grants round is Mint Charitable Trust.

The organisation seeks to foster inclusion and empower intellectually disabled individuals to live vibrant, worthy and meaningful lives.

The Mint trust received $45,290 to run weekly programmes, community events and volunteer programme.

Programme manager Charlotte Jackson said the trust believed disability was not a limitation.

"We are committed to working with individuals and families to build a community of acceptance where everyone can thrive and contribute," she said.

Mint works with organisations such as Queenstown Lakes District Council Sports, Wanaka Community Workshop and Kahu Youth to deliver their programmes within the community.

"These adapted programmes enhance connection and a sense of belonging, support skill development and improve physical and mental wellbeing for those with intellectual disabilities," Ms Jackson said.

CLT approved a total of $8,737,686 in grants for the 2023-24 financial year.

At its March board meeting the trust set its grants budget at $10.9million for the 2024-25 financial year.

Chairwoman Linda Robertson said a prudent investment strategy enabled the trust to maintain a healthy grants budget.

"It is a privilege supporting the many organisations in our region that work to make our community a better place," she said.

Other grants approved by the Central Lakes Trust in March included Rotary Club of Cromwell Charitable Trust Board AED for Bannockburn Hall $1973; Central Otago Districts Council Cromwell Memorial Hall (CPI adjustment) $363,042; Alzheimer’s Society Otago operational grant $70,000; The Kiwi Kit Community Trust $62,320 and Wao $150,000.