Vehicle down bank in Raes Junction

Multiple people have avoided major injury after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed down a bank at Raes Junction in Central Otago.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 11.55am today, at the intersection of State Highway 8 and McCunn Rd.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance spokeswoman said multiple people were in the vehicle, but none were taken to hospital.

She said they were all fortunate to receive minor injuries.

SH8 remains open.