Guns, cocaine, meth seized in Otago raids

Police have seized guns and drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamine, in a series of raids across Otago.

Search warrants were executed in Cromwell, Alexandra, Clyde, Hawea, Wānaka and Queenstown from Tuesday to Thursday this week, said Inspector Paula Enoka, Otago Lakes Central Area Commander.

She said firearms, ammunition, drugs, and items consistent with drug supply were seized.

"Quantities of the Class A, B, and C controlled drugs methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, magic mushrooms, and cannabis were seized during the operation.

"Eight firearms were seized along with thousands of rounds of ammunition."

Insp Enoka said two men - aged 34 and 35 - were arrested and remanded in custody on various drug supply, drug possession, and unlawful firearm possession charges.

Two other men and two women had their firearms licences suspended as a result of insecure firearm storage, and drug possession.

"This operation was designed to disrupt the sources of illicit drugs in our community, and it was extremely concerning to also locate firearms being improperly and dangerously held."

She urged anyone with information relating to illicit drugs to contact police.