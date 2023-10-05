Heat on but cooler weekend on way for South

The heat is on in parts of the South today, but temperatures look set to take a dive for the weekend.

MetService said most of the country was in for a sunny day today, with above-average temperatures in many places.

The forecaster said Alexandra was expected to log the highest temperature of the day, of 25degC, after recording 20degC at 10pm yesterday.

At 1.30pm today, however, it was Eastern Rangitaiki in the North Island which was leading the way, with 24degC.

MetService said the start of October had been "a masterclass in springtime weather", with hazardous winds, snow and frosts in the first part of the week, followed by "somewhat summery, warm and calm days".

While the heat would stick around for Friday, "a return to unsettled, cooler conditions is forecast for the weekend".

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for northwesterly winds across Fiordland and Southland for most of tomorrow. These would precede the next weather system, "which is forecast to bring an unsettled period of weather across the country this weekend".

"The rain kicks off around Fiordland Friday morning before moving northward and reaching the North Island on Saturday."



Cold air was expected to follow the rainband northward, dropping temperatures in the South into the mid-teens across the weekend.