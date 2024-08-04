$1.4m makeover for Oamaru landmark

Fr Fredy Permentilla MSP alongside St Patrick's Basilica where work on a $1.4 million interior restoration is underway. PHOTO: BRENDON McMAHON

A significant Oamaru landmark with a rich architectural pedigree is undergoing a $1.4 million refit.

The interior of St Patrick’s Catholic Basilica is being renovated in the next few months.

The staged work will further bring it up to modern standards.

At the same time, liturgical aspects of the internal layout are being restored in line with some of the original vision of architect Francis Petre.

St Patrick’s Basilica opened 130 years ago this November, although it was not completed until the sanctuary was added in 1917.

The parish launched a long-term project in 2019 to bring the building up to earthquake code and to improve it overall.

In the latest stage, the Heritage New Zealand listed building is closed until at least the end of the year, and weekend Masses have been transferred to St Kevin’s College.

Parish priest Fredy Permentilla said they hoped to have the latest $1.4m project completed by Christmas.

To see work finally under way in the past month was the culmination of a lot of hard work already.

"We’re all excited," he said.

"Even though it’s noisy here, it sounds like progress to my ears."

Installing a new main entrance at ground level was a key aspect. This would include toilets and a gathering area.

Within the main church, a state-of-the-art sound system, audiovisual systems, and a new digital organ were in the pipeline.

The current historic organ of 1915 would be retained as an important aspect of the fabric of the heritage building.

Fr Permentilla said the project was to ensure the church continued to be a visible sign that "we are in relationship with Jesus Christ through worship, prayer and faith formation".

"It fits with our vision statement. I think this building is iconic in Oamaru," he said.

"I do believe even non-believers see a church and will know that it is a place of worship — and that people are praying.

"It is an image of evangelisation."

He said the building should be more cohesive and comfortable when it reopens while key interior liturgical elements were being restored, enhanced, or reordered.

As a result the main altar would be brought forward within the 1917-built sanctuary and the area would be restored as a place of prayerful adoration.

"We will bring back the Blessed Sacrament to the sanctuary," he said.

The historic baptismal font would also be shifted back to the entrance to the church, in keeping with the ancient tradition.

Fr Permentilla said it was gratifying to be part of the vision of the parish building strategy group which got under way in January 2019.

"Former parish priest Wayne Healey brought together a group of parishioners then."

Ensuring St Patrick’s Basilica would be a vital place, a clear sign of the faith with "the people" at its heart, was at the heart of the restoration vision, Fr Permentilla said.

Adding a new main entrance was central to that.

As it was, the current entrance posed a steep challenge to pallbearers, among others, but the front doors would remain functional.

The concrete floor of the nave is also to be carpeted and new pews, "replicating what was there but more comfortable" will be installed .

Fr Permentilla said the parish had been given approval to do the work after a lengthy resource and building consent process.

Significant grants from the Lion Foundation, the Otago Community Trust, bequests and the generosity of other donors were funding it.

