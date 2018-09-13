Thursday, 13 September 2018

$3k of petrol drained from North Otago property

    By George Block
    Thousands of dollars worth of petrol has been drained from a North Otago property.

    Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday someone entered the property in Elderslie Rd, Enfield, west of Oamaru, and emptied one 1000-litre and one 400-litre petrol tank.

    At $2.35 for 91 octane petrol, the cost of the fuel lost was $3290.

    There have been a spate of fuel thefts from rural properties this year, including from a farm on the Taieri in Dunedin where thousands of litres of diesel was drained from a farm tank in repeated attacks. 

