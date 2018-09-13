$3k of petrol drained from North Otago property

Thousands of dollars worth of petrol has been drained from a North Otago property.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday someone entered the property in Elderslie Rd, Enfield, west of Oamaru, and emptied one 1000-litre and one 400-litre petrol tank.

At $2.35 for 91 octane petrol, the cost of the fuel lost was $3290.

There have been a spate of fuel thefts from rural properties this year, including from a farm on the Taieri in Dunedin where thousands of litres of diesel was drained from a farm tank in repeated attacks.