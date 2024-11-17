Aquila schmoozes council

It is understood from 18 to 30 turbines could be installed at the wind farm Aquila proposes above Kurow. PHOTO: OAMARU MAIL FILES

An international energy generator has privately briefed the Waitaki District Council on the wind farm it proposes above Kurow.

And Aquila Clean Energy Pacific will publicly engage with Kurow residents "very soon".

Locals have already been told Aquila has started "to explore opportunities" with two local landowners.

The proposed site is across 1800ha of rural land behind the township and positioned in front of St Marys Range.

The Oamaru Mail understands from 18 to 30 turbines could be installed.

However Aquila has yet to confirm a firm proposal including how many turbines will directly impact the township.

It did outline its concept in a flyer in September, saying it was working with landowners.

It also said the necessary national grid connection was expected to be "technically viable".

"Initial desktop studies show there’s strong and consistent wind for a wind farm," Aquila said in the flyer.

"Desktop studies indicate a near-even split of turbines across the two properties.

"Indicative turbine size is 200m [maximum tip height] with a rotor diameter of 160m."

The Oamaru Mail understands the wind farm site when built will be obvious looking up the Waitaki Valley from Duntroon.

Aquila has been approached for comment.

The company privately briefed the Waitaki District Council last week.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said the standard resource consent application process would apply.

"It’s not going through the fast-track process ... that gives us an opportunity for a bit more say."

Mr Kircher said the scope for renewable energy options in the Waitaki Valley was already obvious.

"It certainly provides a diversity for our economy."

The company is planning to run two community engagement sessions in Kurow on December 3.

"We just watch with interest how well that goes."

The council had only previously heard broadly of the proposal but Aquila had presented images of the likely visual impact.

"It gives you a good impression of what it will look like, where they are currently proposed."

But detailed assessments for each individual windmill site had yet to be done, Mr Kircher said.

The briefing was an opportunity "to see the detail" and "where the impacts might be".

Local job opportunities in the construction phase were likely.

One example was the need for extensive road building to service the individual wind towers.

Aquila had also promised a number of permanent local jobs in the future.

The company had also talked up possibilities for it to invest in the Waitaki Valley community, Mr Kircher said.

"They’ll have a vested interest in our community — if it happens.

"From what I’m hearing from Aquila, they’re a good corporate citizen ...

"I was certainly ready to make mention of the medical centre for Kurow.

"These things can become part of conditions on any resource consent."

Ahuriri Community Board chairman Calum Reid, of Kurow, told the board on Monday he had also been briefed.

Mr Reid said he would be deferring comment before the engagement on December 4 to avoid any prejudice.