Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Armed police swoop on Oamaru address

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Photo: Arrow Koehler
    A squad of armed police officers descended on Oamaru's Eden St car park today to perform a search warrant on a nearby property.

    Six police cars, including a dog squad car, parked up about 12.15pm.

    The dogs were not removed from the car and plain clothes police officers could be seen coming out the back door of a restaurant.

    However a police spokesman said the pre-planned search was at a nearby residential address.

    Police were armed as a precaution, he said.