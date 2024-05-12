Balloon way of inspiring school pupils

Manshil Mani (left), 10, and Haisini Manu, 10, are amazed at how high they are when a hot air balloon visited Oamaru last week. Year 6 pupils from Te Pakihi o Maru were given the chance a ride in the balloon as part of a learning unit run by the Flying High Project. PHOTOS: NIC DUFF

What a way to start term two.

Year 6 pupils from Te Pakihi o Maru were given the chance a ride in a hot air balloon as part of a learning unit run by the Flying High Project.

It was a great experience for the pupils to have, Te Pakihi o Maru deputy principal Jamaya Fisilau said.

A hot air balloon was in Oamaru last week as part of a project visiting schools around New Zealand.

"The opportunity to be able to get the kids up in a hot air balloon is huge.

"Hopefully they’ll remember this forever."

They ran in to a few hiccups organising the day, as the weather meant it was postponed for a day and then their school fields were identified as being too small so they had relocate to Centennial Park.

Flying High Project founder Andrew Parker is a commercial hot air balloon pilot overseas for nine months of the year and spends the other three months visiting schools across New Zealand.

As well as the hot air balloon rides, Mr Parker goes into the classroom with the pupils.

He hopes to get the children interested in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (Steam) subjects.

Mr Parker talks about his job as a pilot and the science behind how a hot air balloon works.

"Hopefully, it’s inspiring kids. I tell them about my dream of flying balloons since a young age and hopefully it’s inspiring kids to think about what they enjoy and how they can use their passions to make a positive community."

He uses the balloon as a Trojan horse to get the pupils hooked and excited.

"It’s a great focal point to get people talking. "

Te Pakihi o Maru pupils (from left) Moana Katoa, 10, Tevita Fangupo, 11, and Zach Castro, 10, take in the view.

A large part of the learning is also focused on how the children can have a positive impact on their environment, Mrs Fisilau said.

"A lot of the [Flying High Project] kaupapa is around sustainability and protecting our people and our place, our environment, for future generations.

"We are a sustainable school. So, we do a bit of composting and recycling and things so it fits with our kaupapa as well.

"The kids are looking at ‘one teaspoon of change’ which is what impact they can have on our future."