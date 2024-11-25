Bravery in fire rewarded

Mackenzie District deputy mayor Karen Morgan, left, stands next to medal recipients Keri Jackson, Omarama senior constable Nayland Smith, Mark Paulson, Logan James-Cunningham and Craig Ovenden. Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher, right, presented the Royal Humane Society bronze medal awards for exceptional acts of bravery. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

"The stuff of legends".

Five "heroes" who fought the most significant wildfire in the country’s history were honoured on Saturday for exceptional acts of bravery.

Omarama men, Senior Constable Nayland Smith, Mark Paulson and Craig Ovenden, and Twizel volunteer firefighters Keri Jackson and Logan James-Cunningham were presented with the Royal Humane Society of New Zealand’s bronze medals for lifesaving by Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher at the Omarama Memorial Hall.

A packed hall of local community, firefighters and police representatives came to honour the individuals who "undoubtedly saved lives" in the early morning of October 4, 2020, when a large and destructive wildfire spread quickly towards Lake Ohau Village driven by gale-force winds.

Other guest speakers included Tim Mueller on behalf of residents, Chief Fire Officer Simon Fox of Twizel, Jack Zorab of the Omarama Volunteer Fire Brigade, Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy from the police, and Fire and Emergency Waitaki area manager Mike Harrison.

Medal recipient Keri Jackson read a poem to honour wildfire specialist Graeme Still, whose loss in September this year "rocked Fenz to their core".

Mr Mueller from the Lake Ohau Village gave an emotional account of the acts of bravery and "endless courage" that helped to save lives and property.

"These five brave men and women represent a cross-section of the community They are the stuff of legends, a skifield instructor, a maintenance and groundskeeper, a police constable, a builder, and an operation support specialist. Unlikely heroes? Maybe.

"These remarkable individuals were thrust together with no warning and did what others couldn't or didn't, and many of us are here today because of their quick thinking, instinct, and grit."

While 49 of the remote village’s 100 residences were eventually lost, all its occupants got out alive.

Mr Harrison offered his "heartfelt congratulations" to the medal recipients and acknowledged their "incredible skills and heroic efforts’.

Mr Fox said embers from the firestorms travelled up to 2km.

"What these individuals faced was likened to what you see in wars overseas.

"Tekapo, Fairlie, Otematata brigades, they were the first ones there. The winds were gusting like Jack said. It was just destruction." Mr Fox said.