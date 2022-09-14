Callout to washing machine fire in Oamaru

A washing machine fire went on fire, prompting a callout for fire crews in Oamaru today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to a property in Ash St about 12.10pm.

Two appliances from Oamaru station attended and extinguished a washing machine that was on fire, she said.

An ambulance had been called as a precaution for one occupant who was believed to have inhaled smoke during the laundry room fire, the spokeswoman said.