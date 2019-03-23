Camera helps safety

The Oamaru skate park. Photo: Daniel Birchfield

A CCTV camera installed at the Oamaru skate park late last year appears to be doing its job, Oamaru police say.

A single camera was mounted atop a pole on the State Highway 1 side of the skate park next to Takaro Park and made operational in early December, in response to several unsavoury incidents that attracted the attention of police throughout 2018.

In addition to several reports of bullying and intimidation, a serious incident took place in February last year, when a youth was reportedly injured during a brawl involving up to six young people, aged between 11 and 17, armed with weapons that included a knife, a metal wrench and a piece of wood.

In October, a rock was thrown from the skate park at a passing train, which shattered the locomotive's window and struck the driver in the face.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said the camera appeared to have had the desired effect and no serious incidents had been reported to police in recent times.

However, he said people needed to report any incidents directly to police, rather than through other channels, such as social media.