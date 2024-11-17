Celebs to get drenched at fete

Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust vice-chairman Graeme Clark sits under the trust’s ‘‘Dunk a Celebrity’’ machine which will dunk allcomers at the Network Waitaki Victorian Fete on Sunday. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Back by a bullseye.

For the second straight year the Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust will run "Dunk a Celebrity" at the Victorian Fete on Sunday in the hope people will stump up to be drenched for a good cause.

The machine is set up for the celebrity to sit in a chair positioned under a tray filled with water.

And members of the public can then take aim at a target with a hacky sack. If they hit the bullseye, the tray flips and drenches the hapless celebrity.

Trust vice-chairman Graeme Clark was tight-lipped this week when asked what local "celebrities" were lined up.

But last year the most common contestants were fete-goers encouraging their friends to be sitting ducks.

Mr Clark said "Dunk a Celebrity" would act as a fundraiser for the trust, to maintain the heritage precinct buildings.