Celebs to get drenched at fete

For the second straight year the Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust will run "Dunk a Celebrity" at the Victorian Fete on Sunday in the hope people will stump up to be drenched for a good cause.
The machine is set up for the celebrity to sit in a chair positioned under a tray filled with water.
And members of the public can then take aim at a target with a hacky sack. If they hit the bullseye, the tray flips and drenches the hapless celebrity.
Trust vice-chairman Graeme Clark was tight-lipped this week when asked what local "celebrities" were lined up.
But last year the most common contestants were fete-goers encouraging their friends to be sitting ducks.
Mr Clark said "Dunk a Celebrity" would act as a fundraiser for the trust, to maintain the heritage precinct buildings.