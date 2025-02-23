Churches uniting for World Day of Prayer

World Day of Prayer Oamaru secretary Neroli Cottam (left), chairwoman June Jones, and St Patrick’s Parish priest Fr Freddy Permentilla will take part in the annual service next month. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

The Oamaru Christian community will come together in a fortnight for the annual World Day of Prayer.

St Patrick’s Catholic Parish will host the combined churches event in the St Joseph’s School hall on March 7 at 7pm.

The service and PowerPoint for the 2025 international day of prayer has been prepared by the Cook Islands.

It is called “I Made You Wonderfully”; taken from Psalm 139:14.

"They began preparing the service five years ago and have assembled a beautiful and colourful service based on the Cook Island culture, crafts, music and faith," World Day of Prayer Oamaru secretary Neroli Cottam said.

The offering to be taken up on March 7 will support Christian World Service — Tongan Community Development, the Bible Society for South Pacific — healing the wounds of trauma in the South Pacific; the Interchurch Council; and Hospital Chaplaincy New Zealand.

World Day of Prayer is observed on the first Friday of March each year. It is a worldwide movement of informed prayer of many denominations and languages in more than 170 countries.

A different country contributes the service each year, sharing its hopes, fears, joys and sorrows and prayers for the needs of their nation.

"As well it affirms prayer and action globally for all peoples."

All are welcome for the time of prayer and reflection and to join in supper afterwards.

— APL