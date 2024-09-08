Cultures on show at event for all

Multicultural Day participants outside the new offices of Waitaki Multicultural on Thames St last Friday.PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Waitaki Multicultural hosted a morning tea last Friday to celebrate Multicultural Day and their move to a new office.

About 40 people attended the celebration, with foods from various cultures present in Waitaki on offer.

Waitaki Multicultural chairwoman Maria Buldain said Multicultural Day was launched three years ago by Multicultural New Zealand as a day to celebrate.

Helping to create a friendly space at the Waitaki Multicultural celebration of Multicultural Day were (from left to right) Joseph Tipa, 10, Stronger Waitaki welcoming communities coordinator Ana Tangaroa, Waitaki Multicultural chairperson Maria Buldain and new coordinator Jan Taylor.

"It’s for all cultures to celebrate at work, in the streets, to celebrate your culture, the food, music, the language and your traditions," she said.

This year it was particularly special, as they had moved to their new offices in the Waitaki District Community House on Thames St, providing better access for new residents to their district.