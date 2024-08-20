Customers upset at shops closing

One of the two local butcher shops that Alliance is to close - the butcher shop at Pukeri freezing works north of Oamaru. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Alliance has confirmed it will be closing its local butcher shops at Oamaru and Timaru.

Alliance said yesterday two jobs at the Pukeuri butcher shop would go but affected staff may be able to work elsewhere at the Pukeuri site.

"Alliance is looking to identify opportunities for redeployment", a spokesman said.

Alliance NZ general manager sales John Skurr said yesterday they had carefully considered feedback and the options, following their review in the past month.

However, the company had decided to close their face-to-face operations at Pukeuri and Smithfield.

Last month Alliance announced a review including "adjustments" to the scope of their outlets to "improve efficiencies" in support of their core business.

At the time, the company said this was not to cast doubt on the future of the associated meat plants.

Mr Skurr said the decision to close the local butcher shops was to help better concentrate on their primary business.

"While we remain committed to our online shop ... its operations will transition to an external provider", he said.

"I’d like to acknowledge and thank the butcher shop teams for their commitment, hard work and passion serving

both local and online customers.

"Throughout this transition, our priority is to ensure that everyone involved is treated fairly and with respect", Mr Skurr said.

Yesterday Alliance said meat sales to local customers would still be available online via their puresouthshop site.

This would ensure "an effective online service" for those wanting to buy Alliance products.

Shoppers at Pukeuri who spoke to the Otago Daily Times yesterday expressed disappointment.

Elly Toft , a regular shopper of Oamaru, said she was "really disappointed".

"I always stock up here because it’s so much more affordable than the supermarket."

She wondered if the same range and prices would be available online.

Regular shopper Rex Miller, of Twizel, was annoyed and had always rung ahead to see if the store was open.

"They’ve got good stuff here — it’s in bulk. You can’t compare it to the supermarket. Not even close."

Another far-off regular, Brendan Taylor, of Christchurch, said he had used the store for four years, mainly to buy venison and lamb for his family.

"It’s a shame. I work out of town a lot and always stop when I’m in Oamaru.

"It’s a lot better than the supermarket for me here."

He suggested the online alternative would be "awkward", especially for older people.

NZ Meat Workers and Related Trades Union national secretary Daryl Carran said the affected workers were not covered by the Alliance collective agreement but the company still had an obligation to redeploy affected employees at both sites.

At this point any issue with that had not been flagged.

Closing these last two remaining butcher shops continued a trend by Alliance, he said.

Previously they had operated outlets at Invercargill, Lorneville and Mataura, Mr Carran said.