Dinosaur fun for young and old

Amazing Dinosaur Discovery media liaison Lois Tomuri gets up close and personal with an Irritator dinosaur, one of the 30 animatronic dinosaurs that will be at Awamoa Park this weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Oamaru is going prehistoric this weekend.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery is in town and will open at Awamoa Park Saturday and Sunday.

Manager Paul Johnson described it as a "walk-through experience".

"It’s everything you want to see and learn and do, dinosaur-style.

"You can choose to do what you want, when you want and you’ve got [90 minutes] per session to do that."

The display consists of 30 animatronic dinosaurs, the biggest of which is 10m tall.

There are also interactive learning stations, such as fossil digging to try out.

Mr Johnson said the event is suitable for ages "2 to 92".

"A lot of grandparents come and they find it as equally exciting and interesting as the little kids."

There will also be bouncy castles and face painting on both days.

Each day has two sessions available to book and while there is a cost per ticket, there are family discounts available.