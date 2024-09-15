Disc golf on way

PHOTO: ARCHIVE

Disc golf is coming to Waitaki.

The district’s first disc golf course will open on Sunday.

It is a project of the Rotary Club of Oamaru.

The course will make use of the paddock at the back of the Weston Domain.

While the paddock was used for grazing sheep, it had "pleasant amenity planting perfect for disc golf", Rotarian Sven Thelning said.

It was a community project, he said.

"K South organised a team of builders and Rotarians to install the boxing and subsurface of the tee pads early last month ready for Whitestone Contracting to lay asphalt in time for the grand opening.

"Assistance building tee boxes was given by Waitaki Boys' High School teacher Josh Ratcliffe who has a team of boys currently travelling to Waimate to play."

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher will be there to officially open the course at 1pm.

Much of the funding came from Rotary's district grants, Sport Waitaki and K South, with the rest from other business and individuals.