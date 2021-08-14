Disqualified for high-speed drunken crash

A drink-driver who had been travelling at 158kmh before he crashed and broke his neck and back was sentenced in the Oamaru District Court earlier this week.

Omarama farm worker Clint William McAughtrie (25) admitted driving at a dangerous speed and driving with an excess blood alcohol level in Middlemarch on May 29.

He had been drinking at the Strath Taieri Hotel in Middlemarch. About 11.40pm he got into his Toyota Hilux and headed towards Mosgiel on State Highway 87.

He failed to take an advised 75kmh left-hand bend about 3km south of Middlemarch, crossed the centre line and went into a water table ditch on the other side of the road.

The ute travelled along the ditch for about 80m then hit a concrete power pole, cutting the power supply to the southern end of the town.

McAughtrie had to be cut from his vehicle by the local fire brigade, and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

A blood sample returned a reading of 94mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Crash analysis data showed the defendant had been been travelling at 158kmh five seconds before he crashed.

Judge Tony Couch said he found the summary of facts ‘‘disturbing’’ and ‘‘terrifying’’.

Counsel Michael de Buyzer said the defendant was a first-time offender and plead guilty at the first opportunity.

He lived and worked in Omarama on his parents’ farm, but played rugby in Middlemarch every weekend, and would usually stay each Saturday night at the hotel following the game.

On the night in question he had gone outside for a cigarette, found himself locked out of the hotel, and could not get back in. He got into his vehicle and had no memory of what happened next.

McAughtrie broke his neck and back, and spent a week in hospital.

He appeared in court wearing a halo brace, which he needed to wear for three months, followed by physiotherapy, Mr de Buyzer said.

‘‘His prognosis is good ... he could have lost his life.’’

The defendant’s parents, who were in court supporting him, had paid about $9000 to replace the power pole.

Judge Couch took into account the amount of money the defendant would be reimbursing his parents, and the ‘‘very serious physical and emotional effects from the crash’’.

McAughtrie was disqualified from driving for nine months.