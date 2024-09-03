District council says no to funding new toilets at building on Doc land

Moeraki. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A $30,000 loan for new public toilets at the Moeraki Boulders — a prominent Otago tourist and cultural attraction — has been given short shrift by the Waitaki District Council.

It comes after the government recently lectured local government leaders.

At the council’s August 27 meeting, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher suggested perhaps they should just give Prime Minister Christopher Luxon "a quick call" to see if flushing toilets were a "nice to have" item.

But councillors were not in the mood to cough up an extra $30,000 for toilet facilities on land not administered by the council.

Council projects manager Erik van der Spek, in his report to the council, said it was already managing the new toilets and the carpark improvements on behalf, primarily as a project for the Department of Conservation (Doc) Moeraki Boulders site.

The Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) had contributed $100,000 for the initial $130,000 capital cost of improving the area.

But an additional $30,000 was now required "to provide flushing toilets", Mr van der Spek said.

This was the result of Te Runanga o Moeraki’s request in line with cultural and environmental sensitivities associated with the site.

Mr van der Spek said the council had "leveraged" the TIF application for future servicing and maintenance costs for the toilets at an expected $30,000 a year anyway.

Doc had already contributed $30,000 towards the initial toilet spend and $21,442 on a new Moeraki Boulders entrance. But the flushing toilet option was above that normally provided at Doc sites.

Mr van der Spek said Doc had declined the extra $30,000, while Te Runanga o Moeraki had not yet said if it could fund the extra.

He said the project was initially an opportunity identified by the council to apply for Tourism Infrastructure Fund money. This was supported by Doc and the rūnanga because there were no public toilets at the carpark.

Visitors "caught short" were using the immediate area, Mr van der Spek said.

"Waste is done in the bushes."

Mr Kircher suggested a motion for council to pay the extra $30,000 but go back to the department "to make a contribution", seconded by Cr Rebecca Ryan.

Cr Guy Percival questioned why the ongoing servicing and maintenance of the site should come back to the council.

"I just can’t figure out why we are putting WDC money into a building on Doc land. I just can’t understand why Doc can’t do the whole damned thing", he said.

Cr John McCone said those wanting the flush loos should front with money.