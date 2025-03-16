Young swimmers in fine form at Makos festival

The Oamaru Swim Club girls 12 and under relay team (from left) Maggie Sutherland, Scarlett Jones, Rebecca Sutherland and Harriet Isbister finished fourth and sixth in their two races at the Makos Junior Festival in Dunedin last weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Oamaru Swim Club sent nine swimmers to the Makos Junior Festival in Dunedin last weekend.

Competing across 79 events, the team secured 12 top-10 finishes and set 37 new personal best times.

The highlight of the weekend for the club was the relay team finishing fourth in the girls’ 12 and under 200m medley relay.

The team of Maggie Sutherland, Scarlett Jones, Rebecca Sutherland and Harriet Isbister also finished sixth in the girls’ 12 and under 200m freestyle relay.

Maggie and Scarlett also finished sixth in the girls’ 11-year-old 100m butterfly and girls’ 12-year-old 200m breaststroke respectively.

Ellie Jing set personal bests in all of her events, the best of which saw her finish seventh in the girls’ 10 and under freestyle.

Just behind her in eighth was Sophie Stringer, who also came sixth in the girls’ 10 and under backstroke.

Next weekend, James Soal, 15, will represent the club at the NZ Division II Swimming Competition in Auckland.