Cricket winner at WBHS

Oamaru ANZ branch manager Philippa Mackenzie and IT manager James Braid present $2000 worth of cricket gear to the Waitaki Boys’ High School First XI team. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Waitaki Boys’ High School has received $2000 worth of gear from ANZ.

The presentation last weekwas part of the company’s Gear Bag Grant initiative to celebrate their 25th anniversary of sponsoring New Zealand Cricket.

The prize pack was one of 50 across New Zealand. It included bats, balls, pads and even umpire counters.

The school applied for the gear last year, sport co-ordinator Twyla Kingan said.

With cricket being an expensive sport to play due to all the gear required, this helped the school ease the burden on parents.

"Every little bit helps and there’s tons of gear in there. It covers everything from batting and bowling.

"We have three teams this year so they’ll all benefit."

Oamaru ANZ branch manager Philippa Mackenzie and IT manager James Braid presented the gear to the school.