Driver critical after crash with milk tanker

A driver has sustained critical injuries after their car flipped in a collision with a milk tanker near Oamaru this evening.

Emergency services were called at 8.30pm to the crash at the intersection of Gibson Rd and Seven Mile Rd, Peebles.

The driver of the car was rescued after becoming trapped when the vehicle rolled upside down.

The man has now been taken to Dunedin Hospital via an Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter which was waiting at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said drivers were being advised to avoid the area.

The serious crash unit was investigating.

Fire services also attended the crash.