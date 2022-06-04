Drivers warned to be wary the day after drinking

Police are urging people to be cautious getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol the night before.

A 51-year-old Oamaru woman was arrested and charged with drink-driving on State Highway 83, near Papakaio, at 8.45am last Sunday.

She recorded a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg. She is due in the Oamaru District Court on June 29.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said people needed to remember they could still be impaired the next morning after drinking heavily.

"Sometimes a short sleep is not enough to clear the alcohol from their system," Sgt Wilkinson said.

"People need to make sure that if they’re drinking they are allowing sufficient time for the alcohol to clear from their system before they drive," he said.

- An Oamaru man (30) was also charged with drink-driving, in Thames Highway at 11.30pm on May 27. He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 974mcg and is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on June 29.

