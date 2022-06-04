Saturday, 4 June 2022

Drivers warned to be wary the day after drinking

    By Kayla Hodge
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Police are urging people to be cautious getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol the night before.

    A 51-year-old Oamaru woman was arrested and charged with drink-driving on State Highway 83, near Papakaio, at 8.45am last Sunday.

    She recorded a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg. She is due in the Oamaru District Court on June 29.

    Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said people needed to remember they could still be impaired the next morning after drinking heavily.

    "Sometimes a short sleep is not enough to clear the alcohol from their system," Sgt Wilkinson said.

    "People need to make sure that if they’re drinking they are allowing sufficient time for the alcohol to clear from their system before they drive," he said.

     - An Oamaru man (30) was also charged with drink-driving, in Thames Highway at 11.30pm on May 27. He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 974mcg and is due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on June 29.

    kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter