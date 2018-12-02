Sunday, 2 December 2018

Elderly woman injured in North Otago crash

    By George Block
    An elderly woman is in hospital with moderate injuries after a crash near Maheno in North Otago this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were sent to the crash in Teschemakers Rd, between Rocklands and Fortification Rds, near State Highway 1 between Maheno and Oamaru about 930am.

    It appeared a car had collided with a bridge, she said.

    St John spokeswoman Neha Concisom said an 81-year-old woman was transported to Oamaru Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. 

