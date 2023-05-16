Energy-from-waste application to progress without a CIA

An artist’s impression of what a new $350 waste-to-energy plant in the Waimate / Glenavy district could look like. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The company behind a planned energy-from-waste power plant in Glenavy has won an appeal to progress the project.

Under Project Kea, South Island Resource Recovery Ltd (SIRRL) is proposing to build the plant at Glenavy, and will now have its application processed by Environment Canterbury and the Waimate District Council.

The company had appealed a decision by the two councils who did not want to process the application without a cultural impact assessment (CIA).

But independent commissioner Rob Enright ruled late on Friday the application should continue to be processed while the cultural impact assessment was completed.

SIRRL was happy for the decision to continue the resource consent process.

"We’re thrilled with this decision which now allows the application to move forward through processing while we continue to wait on a cultural impact assessment from mana whenua", SIRRL director Paul Taylor said.

SIRRL said at the hearing it had been engaged with Te Runanga o Waihao since October 2021 and a CIA will be prepared by Aukaha. It had received no outstanding information requests from Aukaha.

SIRRL said it would pay for the CIA.

The $350 million project was set to consume about 20%, or 365,000 tonnes, annually of an estimated 1,800,965 tonnes of waste which would otherwise be sent to class one and class two landfills and farm dumps.

Mr Taylor said SIRRL had always treated a CIA to be an important document to be considered as part of the processing of the application.

"From the beginning, SIRRL has requested public notification of the resource consent application, supporting public participation in the consenting process to ensure that community views and concerns are heard and appropriately addressed."

In his decision, Mr Enright said it appeared from the paper trail that the relationship between SIRRL and the runanga was under significant strain. Board members have been unable to engage on a face-to-face basis because they had not been able to agree on the provision of a cultural impact assessment.

The parties have reached a stalemate of sorts. SIRRL was unable to meet the requirements of the decision, which were reliant on actions of a third party — preparation of a CIA by the runanga or preparation of an assessment that involved close consultation with Te Runanga o Waihao, Mr Enright wrote.

Mr Enright took into account the delay caused by the lack of a cultural impact assessment in making his decision.

— Staff reporter