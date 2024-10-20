Enhancement projects receive funding

Waimate Deputy Mayor Sharyn Cain. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

Six community enhancement projects have won funding from the Lower Waitaki South Coastal Canterbury Water Zone Committee.

It met last week where it considered dispersing $50,000 of its Action Plan budget for environmental enhancement.

Kurow Wetlands and Crystal Brook each received $10,000. Waimate High School, Te Runanga o Moeraki and Hakataramea Sustainability Collective each received $5000 and the Wainono Catchment Community Group received $15,000.

The Hakataramea Sustainability Collective lodged two applications but was only approved for one, the second to fund staff being turned down.

Waimate Deputy Mayor Sharyn Cain said paying for the collective’s staff was beyond the zone committee’s mandate.

Friends of Studholme Bush Reserve applied for money to plant out the Waimate Gorge Studholme Bush car park.

This was also rejected as they already had enough on their plate, community representative Jonnie Rutherford said.

"They’re making their best effort, don’t get me wrong, but I think they’ve got enough to look after at the moment before moving on to the next stage," he said.