Expo offers advice on ageing

Age Concern Otago falls prevention co-ordinator Margaret Dando hula hoops at Stronger Waitaki’s Positive Ageing Expo last weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Waitaki’s seniors got firsthand advice at a Positive Ageing Expo last weekend.

The event was a collaboration between Stronger Waitaki and Age Concern and hosted by the Salvation Army.

Age Concern had a set-up that included physical tests for grip strength, balance and even a hula hoop.

Community groups such as Waitaki Multicultural, Waitaki Neighbourhood Support and Waitaki Community Recreation Centre had stalls, while rest-homes and local clubs were also there.

Age Concern Otago Waitaki co-ordinator Kathryn Bennett was happy to see so many people attend.

"It’s been wonderful, we’ve had quite a few people through the door.

"We’ve also had people come down from the [Waitaki] Valley to visit."

It was so popular, they even had people arriving early to see what was going on, Waitaki District Council community development manager Jason Evered said.

"You just never know, when you do something for the first time, who is actually going to turn up, but the community has turned up and supported us."

It was great to see so many community groups all in the same place, he said.

"We probably could have had more people here, but we limited the number of stalls because we wanted to make sure that people could get around."

He hoped this would be the "first of many" events.

"This one is all about living well and how to look after yourself. Maybe the next one we do is around financial or a different theme."

The expo also brought in food donations for the Salvation Army.