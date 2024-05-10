Fire restriction revoked for coastal Waitaki

Lighting outdoor fires without a permit is allowed from Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

People in coastal Waitaki no longer need approval to light a fire outdoors from tomorrow.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand this morning advised it is revoking the restricted fire season in this zone from Saturday until further notice and no permit would be needed.

Otago District Manager Phil Marsh said recent rain and cooler temperatures had reduced the fire risk.

"We now expect the fire risk to remain low throughout the rest of autumn and winter.

"While the risk has reduced, we still expect the public to take care when lighting fires and ensure they are well controlled and safe.

"Before lighting a fire, we recommend heading to www.checkitsalright.nz to make sure conditions are safe to do so. You can also find useful information about outdoor and rural fire safety on this site."