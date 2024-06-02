Formal a hit despite blackout

Enjoying the school formal are (from left, back row) 17-year olds William Clare, Maia Perry, Cassidy Bridger, Deegan Croucher, Kassia Barrett-Garrity, Renee McKenzie, Ella Farrant, Brianne Harris, Piper McCaw and Laeme van Rooyen, 18, with Summer Hunter (front),17. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

East Otago High School hosted its annual school formal last weekend.

Almost 90 pupils, teachers and parents, packed out the school’s gym on Friday night.

The theme was "Enchanted Forest".

Deegan Croucher (left), 17, and Kassia Barrett-Garrity, 17, pose for a photo together.

However, the evening was not all smooth sailing, as they experienced a power outage.

For a brief period, a wireless speaker had to be plugged in and battery-powered lights were turned on before the power came back on.

Aside from the short blackout, it was a great night for everyone involved, East Otago High School assistant principal Helen McIntyre said.

East Otago High School pupils Paige Walker, 16, and Ethan Te Raki, 15, arrive at the school formal last weekend.

What separated their formal from others was that the pupils arrived in their own cars and made a "grand entrance" along a red carpet, she said.

It was a hit with the pupils as many cited that as their highlight from the evening.

Dr McIntyre said the school was grateful for all the local support it was given in preparation for the event.