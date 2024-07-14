First Gillies scholarship awarded

Holly Baylis has been recognised by the Zonta Club of Oamaru. PHOTO: JULES CHIN

Holly Baylis has been awarded the Zonta Club of Oamaru’s inaugural Gillies Family Scholarship.

The scholarship was funded through a $1000 donation from Jude Gillies, who previously lived in Oamaru, to help women aged 25 and over with tertiary education.

Zonta Club of Oamaru advocacy committee member and scholarship convener Dawn Perkins said it was satisfying to get such a high number of applicants.

"The girls were all worthy of support. However Holly’s life journey and future aspirations stood out as the winner," Mrs Perkins said.

Miss Baylis, who hopes to be a social worker, is enrolled in her second year of a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in psychology and social policy, at Massey University.

She said she was surprised when she learnt she was the recipient of the scholarship.

"I was very, very shocked and grateful for the opportunity, and for them picking me. It will really help me out a lot."

Growing up in Oamaru, the young mother of three children, aged 7, 9 and 13, knows what it means to overcome adversity.

"I’ve battled addiction before and overcome it and come out the other side.

"I’m really interested in how, when mothers, when they’re going through bad times, especially in the addiction field.

"I’m wanting to help people who are going through hard times," Miss Baylis said.

She said she was inspired to study by Oamaru social worker Jeannie White.

Miss Baylis, who also completed a certificate in business at Ara Institute of Timaru in 2019, is doing her study long distance and said it will take about four years for her to complete, working full-time.

When she finishes her study, she hopes to work for Oranga Tamariki, Ministry of Children, which is dedicated to supporting children in New Zealand whose wellbeing is at significant risk of harm.

Mrs Perkins wished her every success as she pursued her aspirations.