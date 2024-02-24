Focus on old pipes

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

SouthRoads and Detection Services test the condition of cast iron main pipes, installed in the 1880s, which run under the Glen Warren Reserve on Tuesday last week.

The two pipes are 450mm and 600mm in diameter.

A Waitaki District Council spokesman said the test involved placing sensors on the pipes at different points, which measured their condition.

It can determine the remaining thickness of the pipes and detect defects such as air pockets and blockages.

The reserve reopened on Thursday last week after a two-day closure.