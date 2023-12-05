Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Funeral mourner's alcohol level 'one of highest seen'

    A blood test has confirmed an Oamaru woman was nearly seven times over the legal alcohol level for driving - one of the highest readings seen in the southern region.

    After drinking wine at a nearby funeral last month, the woman attracted the attention of police by reportedly driving across the centreline.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said when police tracked her down she admitting to being intoxicated and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1680mcg.

    Her licence was suspended for 28 days, but had not yet been charged as she had elected to undertake a blood test.

    Now, nearly a month later, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said the woman returned a blood result of 343mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, nearly seven times the legal limit of 50mg.

    He said the woman’s initial breath level, of 1680mcg, was ‘‘the highest one [he had] seen,’’ in the southern region.

    She will appear in the Oamaru District Court on December 13, on a charge of driving with excess blood alcohol.

