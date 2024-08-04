Gift of the gab guides sought

Mike Gray is on the hunt for tour guides to run walking tours around Oamaru. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Mike Gray is on a mission to share the stories of Oamaru.

He is looking for potential tour guides to revive walking tours in the town.

Mr Gray formed Whitestone Walking Tours in 2002 but almost all of those guides have retired.

He has now rebranded to simply Whitestone Tours.

Having placed an advertisement in last week’s Oamaru Mail, he has had at least six people interested already.

Mr Gray said an ideal candidate to run the tours would be someone who was outgoing and could cope with an eclectic group of people.

"They don’t have to be historians, but they have to be able to tell stories," he said.

There would be monetary compensation available to the tour guides, but it would not be enough for a full-time job.

As well as guiding tourists, Mr Gray also hoped Oamaruvians would attend the tours to better understand the history of where they live.

"We’ve got to know our roots."

Mr Gray believed this would help residents, "get the most out of their environment".

He compared tour guiding to children’s picture books.

"The pictures all help it make sense but it’s the words that make the story come alive.

"You can walk through this part of town and take as many pictures as you like, but you haven’t got the story."

Each tour would be different because they would be, "visitor-orientated rather than content-orientated," he said.

He plans to have the tours operating this summer.