Lifeguard now deliveryman as WDC staff redeploys

PHOTO: GUS PATTERSON

Waitaki Aquatic Centre lifeguard Kyle Thompson-Connell is part of a team of Waitaki District Council staff who have been redeployed across council services, including delivering essential items to vulnerable Oamaru residents.

Changes included Opera House staff working on external communications, Aquatic Centre staff supporting the parks team, and deliveries to vulnerable residents.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the council wanted to ensure council staff were able to continue working and thus continue contributing to the local economy.

"I’m pleased they are carrying out valuable jobs while doing so".

Council chief executive Fergus Power said council operations were "business as usual", where possible.

The lockdown had resulted in the digitalisation of, among others, the building consent processing system, which would have been "near impossible" to keep going as a paper-based system.

While statutory timeframes for processing applications has effectively been suspended, staff would continue to work on them remotely.